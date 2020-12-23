Capt takes on Kejriwal, says discussed national security with Home Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to refrain from indulging in politics of the “lowest order and mudslinging”.

In a statement issued here, Amarinder told the AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal that his meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was exclusively on one-point agenda to discuss issues related national security. He said that being the CM of the border state facing a hostile neighbour, it was his foremost responsibility to apprise the Union government on developments in the state and he would not hesitate to meet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister whenever issues of internal security are fanned by neighbouring hostile nations.

Ridiculing the allegations levelled by AAP leader as absolutely baseless, politically motivated and erroneous that he met the Union Home Minister with regard to the ED cases thrust upon his family, Amarinder lambasted AAP for attempting to unleash a campaign based on lies and deceit. He clarified that “there was no case filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him. There was, however, a case filed by ED against his son, Raninder Singh, which has been going on for more than a decade that too under FEMA which at most is a civil/ fiscal matter. The High Court, he pointed out, has also stayed all the earlier incorrect Income Tax assessment orders served on his son. “As a measure of desperation, the I-T Department has now vindictively targeted him, along with his whole family and not even left out his minor grandchildren by sending them notices under the Prevention of Black Money Act which were also being legally dealt with,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that only a political novice like Kejriwal could jump to such conclusions whereas the real picture is starkly different from what is being painted by Delhi CM who should not cross the limits of decency.

The CM added that in view of the widely reported developments in the media, such as seizure of 11 Arges-84 hand grenades dropped on the night of December 19-20 by a drone launched from Pakistan five days after they busted a drone module with international linkages in Amritsar (Rural) district, it was his bounden duty to apprise the Centre about it so as to enable the state and central security agencies to work in tandem in formulating a concrete strategy to foil the nefarious designs of Pakistan. Amarinder said that numerous such incidents actually go unreported in the media as they are not made public to avoid creating panic among the populace. However, it is his duty as the Chief Minister of the state to keep the Centre abreast about such developments at all times.

Amarinder dared Kejriwal to come clean on his dubious stand on the draconian farm laws, other than showing fake sympathy with the farmers, which, he added, was sheer theatrics on Kejriwal’s part.

Taking on the AAP rank and file, Amarinder described Kejriwal as a “hyprocrite of highest order and his rag-tag bunch of camp followers who were solely eyeing the 2022 Assembly polls in Punjab”.

“You just joined agitating farmers cursorily to score brownie points while you and your party is remotely concerned about their woes. Had you a bit of concern for the beleaguered farmers, your party should have held demonstrations against the Centre especially in Delhi itself,” said Amarinder.

“Just wait and watch, it is a writing on the wall, you and your party (bunch of sychophants) would be decimated from the political scene of Punjab, probably the process has already been set in,” said Punjab Chief Minister.

