Capt, Sukhbir trade fire over Centre’s farm ordinances

Stating that it was “doubtful that Captain Amarinder Singh would accept his offer”, Sukhbir said “it was apparent that the former wanted to continue with the malicious propaganda on this issue to divert the attention of the people from the utter failures of his government.” Stating that it was “doubtful that Captain Amarinder Singh would accept his offer”, Sukhbir said “it was apparent that the former wanted to continue with the malicious propaganda on this issue to divert the attention of the people from the utter failures of his government.”

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and SAD president Sukhbir Badal on Monday took potshots at each other over farm ordinances cleared by the Centre. While CM Amarinder Singh asked Sukhbir to “stop shedding crocodile tears” over the plight of farmers after supporting the Centre’s decision to clear the ordinances, the SAD president hit back saying the CM’s “repeated lies” about the end of the MSP regime ending have already been “exposed” by the Union government.

Committed to ensuring MSP: Sukhbir

Sukhbir on Monday asked the Punjab CM to accompany him along with farmer organisations to take a blanket assurance on MSP and assured marketing from the centre.

In a statement here, the SAD president told Amarinder: “Your repeated lies about the end of MSP regime have already been exposed by the central government. The Centre has already announced that MSP and assured marketing will remain in force in their present form. However since you are choosing to disbelieve this assurance you should also accompany me along with farmer organizations to get a blanket assurance on this issue from the Union Agriculture minister”.

Stating that it was “doubtful that Captain Amarinder Singh would accept his offer”, Sukhbir said “it was apparent that the former wanted to continue with the malicious propaganda on this issue to divert the attention of the people from the utter failures of his government.”

He added: “The SAD has a track record of always standing by the side of farmers…we are committed to ensuring that MSP and assured marketing are not disturbed in any manner in the future also. This issue is not negotiable. No alliance or government or ministerial berth is more important than protecting these twin pillars of farmer prosperity”.

SAD pretending concern for farmers: Capt

Amarinder hit back with his own statement saying: “Having given its full backing to the ordinances, which were clearly the first step towards elimination of the MSP regime, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had lost all locus standi to even pretend to care about the farmers, whose condition had deteriorated to abysmal levels under their rule.”

He added: “Sukhbir should not forget that as Union Minister, his wife and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, was part of the Cabinet meeting that stamped its approval on the ordinances that will totally destroy Punjab’s farming community.”

Ridiculing the SAD president’s offer to lead a delegation of farmer organisations to seek clarification from the Centre on MSP, the Chief Minister said it was evident that Sukhbir was totally disconnected from the ground situation.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the ordinances were in line with the recommendations of the Shanta Kumar committee, which had also suggested dismantling the MSP structure.

“Having implemented the recommendation on the ordinances, the inference was logical that the MSP elimination would soon follow,” he said, adding that Sukhbir was conveniently choosing to ignore that in order to protect the interests of SAD, in particular his own and his wife’s interests.

“No purpose will be solved now by Sukbir pretending concern about the farmers, whose interests his own party was instrumental in damaging by being an active supporter of the ordinances,” said Amarinder.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.