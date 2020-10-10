Capt slams Sukhbir’s ‘double speak’ on farm laws, asks him three questions

Amarinder Singh. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday challenged SAD president Sukhbir Badal’s moral right to question him or his government on the farm laws, and posed him three key questions on the issue, even as he lashed out at the latter for trying to hijack the farmers’ agitation to push his own party’s agenda.

The CM in a statement said that Sukhbir should refrain from commenting on the “black” farm laws till he gives satisfactory answers to three vital questions, the answers to which every single farmer of Punjab wanted to know.

“Why did Harsimrat Kaur Badal not oppose the farm ordinances when they were first approved by the Union Cabinet, of which she was then a member? Why did Sukhbir not support the state government at the all-party meeting he (Captain Amarinder) had convened to evolve a consensus against the blatantly anti-farmer legislation? Why did the Akalis boycott the Vidhan Sabha session in which the other parties (barring BJP) had voted in favour of the resolution on the agricultural laws?”

Amarinder said he had been asking these questions of Sukhbir and Harsimrat for the past several weeks but the Akali leaders had been persistently ignoring them. It was clear the duo had no justification for their actions, which had brought the situation to such a pass, where the very survival of the farmers was at stake, he added.

Reacting to Sukhbir’s request to the Prime Minister to talk to farmer organisations and to listen to the voice of the people, the CM asked why he did not remind the PM of his responsibility towards farmers all those years he was colluding with the BJP to ruin the farming community.

“And what about your own responsibility? Or are you admitting that you never had any sense of duty towards the people of Punjab, especially the farmers,” Captain Amarinder asked Sukhbir.

On Sukhbir’s talk about forming a national pro-farmer front with “like-minded parties”, the CM quipped that the SAD had ostensibly already quit the coalition of `like-minded parties’, whose only common interest was to ruin agriculture and appease the corporate honchos who were controlling them. Had he any interest in the welfare of the farmers, he would have come, supported the Punjab government’s battle against the agricultural laws of the Union government.

Lashing out at the Akali leadership for indulging in double speak and falsehoods in the desperate hope of misleading the farmers, the chief minister said neither the farmers nor other sections of Punjab would be taken in by these tactics of the Badals. Having actively partnered with the BJP-led NDA government in selling off the interests of the farmers to the corporate houses of the Adanis and the Ambanis, the Badals were now looking for ways to cover up their crimes of omission and commission, he added. Sukhbir’s latest submissions to the PM were in line with that strategy, Amarinder said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.