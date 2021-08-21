Capt, Sidhu pick synergy panel, decide ministers’ roster for party office

Three days after AICC general secretary incharge Harish Rawat asked Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu to exercise restraint, both warring leaders sat together Friday to decide a 10-member Strategic Policy Group for better coordination between the party and the government.

Sidhu went to meet the CM at the latter’s farm house in Siswan on Friday, posed for a picture with the CM and tweeted: “Highly positive co-ordination meeting on proposal for roster of ministers to sit at Punjab Congress Bhawan!!”

After Sidhu suggested it, the CM has now got a roster prepared to assign ministers in his Cabinet to spend time with party cadres at the Congress headquarters in Chandigarh.

A government statement later said that the 10-member group, to be headed by Amarinder, will ensure better coordination between the ruling party and the state government, and expedite implementation of various schemes.

Besides the CM, the group will have Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Social Security Minister Aruna Chaudhary as members, along with Sidhu, the four party working presidents — Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Pawan Goel. Sidhu aide Pargat Singh is also a member of the group. No one from the Majha brigade — Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria and Sukhjinder Randhawa — was included in the 10-member panel.

The group will hold weekly meetings for consultation with other ministers, experts etc. as may be required. It will review progress of various state government initiatives already under implementation, and will also suggest measures to expedite the same.

One minister each will be available at the Congress Bhawan from Monday for three hours (11 am to 2 pm), and in any case the minister deputed for a particular day is unable to make it for some reason, he/she shall arrange for a substitute in consultation with any other minister. The arrangement will be in place five days in a week, from Monday to Friday, said the CM, adding that this will help in better coordination between his government and party functionaries in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly elections.

Recently, Rawat had criticised both the CM and Sidhu openly. He had said that Sidhu should show humility, gentleness and change his style as PPCC chief, addig that he should respect the Chief Minister.

With regards to the CM, he had said that there were reports that ‘witch hunting’ was on and grants of some ministers and MLAs were being delayed and loyalists of some ministers were being removed from important positions. He had also stated that this should not happen.