Capt sets up team that will address public grievances at his residence 

TO COUNTER claims that he was “inaccessible” and “had outsourced the government to the bureaucrats”, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has constituted a team of four Congress leaders to sit at the chief minister’s residence (CMR), meet public representatives and address their grievances.

The team will be led by Mandi Board chairperson Lal Singh and comprises MLAs Surinder Kumar Dawar, Raj Kumar Chhabewal and Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon alias Kiki. Interestingly, Kiki was siding with the rebels till a few days ago. Many other MLAs, who were with the rebels, have also walked back to the CM camp.

While passing the orders, the CM said that Lal Singh will coordinate their work and fix a schedule so that at least one of the political representatives is available on the appointed day at CMR.

His note also said: “It is gathered that a large number of persons visit CMR for redressal of their grievances. The present team of officers deputed to attend these grievances is doing its job diligently but some of the visitors intend to see political representatives. While those who have state-level issues to raise and discuss with the CM are given appointment by MP Singh, CMS-OSD, others who raise minor day to day governance issues can, in my absence, meet the selected political representatives.

The team would be sitting at the official residence of the CM.”

A number of Congress MLAs had told the Mallikarjun Kharge panel a few weeks ago that bureaucrats were running the show in Punjab.

The CM himself has been meeting party leaders at his residence lately. Sources said that he was working on getting the rebels back in his camp before he rejigs his Cabinet.