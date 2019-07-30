Capt says Priyanka ‘perfect choice’ for Cong top post, party says his view

AS THE Congress continues to grapple with a leadership crisis, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday said AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be a perfect choice to take over the party reins. Earlier, he had suggested that a “young leader” should be appointed as the Congress president, sparking the old versus young debate in the party.

Advertising

“Priyanka will be a perfect choice to take over the party reins but it will all depend on the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which alone is authorised to take a decision in the matter,” said Amarinder. “India is a young nation, and will respond to a young leader,” he reiterated.

The AICC, meanwhile, said that partymen are entitled to articulate their point of view. “I think you need to draw a distinction. When the party takes a stand, it takes a stand on issues which are extrinsic to the party. On matters, which are intrinsic to the party, since we are a democratic party, the people have a right to articulate their point of view,” party spokesperson Manish Tewari said.

“So, therefore, the party has a stand on matters which are extrinsic to the internal dynamics of the party. When you come to the internal dynamics of the party, you see inner democracy playing itself out whereby people are entitled to articulate their point of view,” he told reporters in Delhi.

Advertising

The Congress is yet to decide on its leadership after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of the party president earlier this month. Senior party leader Shashi Tharoor Sunday sparked a controversy within the party when he said that “lack of clarity” over leadership was hurting the Congress. He had also backed Amarinder Singh’s assessment that a young leader should lead the Congress and “hoped” that Priyanka will throw her hat in the ring whenever elections to the post of party chief were announced.

Regretting Rahul Gandhi’s refusal to take back his resignation, Amarinder further said that Priyanka was ideally suited to head the Congress, which needed a dynamic young leader to rebuild it after the recent Lok Sabha election loss. “She has the intelligence and instinct to understand and relate to the needs of the nation, and also has the courage to take on any challenge and take the fight to victory,” he added.

Amarinder expressed confidence she will easily get the support of the party’s rank and file, across regions. Unnao developments shocking: Capt Meanwhile, the Chief Minister described the events relating to the Unnao rape victim as “shocking”. “Are we living in jungle raj?” he asked, adding that “if we cannot protect our daughters and give them justice then we are doomed as a nation.”

The law must be upheld at all costs, he asserted, urging the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the case and order a thorough probe to ensure that the victim is protected and gets justice at all costs.

Notably, a car in which the survivor of Unnao rape case, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing her two aunts while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, police said. WITH PTI INPUTS