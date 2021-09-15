Capt says farmers gave remarks ‘political twist’, reiterates appeal on farm stir shift

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Tuesday said it was unfortunate that the farmers agitating against the agri laws have given a political twist to his remarks instead of understanding the pain and misery caused to the people on account of their protests in Punjab, given his government’s continued support to them. He reiterated that the protests being held at 113 places in Punjab were hurting trade and industry in the state.

Amarinder said that despite his government’s unequivocal support to their cause, the farmers had misinterpreted his appeal and, instead, tried to link it with the upcoming Assembly polls. He reiterated that his government, as well as the people of Punjab, had always stood with the farmers on the issue of the farm laws, and it was sad that they were now suffering due to the continued protests of the farming community.

The CM, in a statement, said that there was no question of trying to split the farmers of Punjab and Haryana, all of whom were equal victims of the apathy of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the neighbouring state. “My government, in contrast, has not only firmly supported the farmers’ fight against the farm laws but had even brought in amendment Bills in the Vidhan Sabha to mitigate their adverse impact,” he said, adding that those Bills had, unfortunately, not been forwarded by the Governor to the President for assent.

Pointing out that the farmers’ fight was against the BJP, which was solely responsible for thrusting the anti-farmer legislations on Punjab and other states, Amarinder said inconveniencing the people of state was not justified in the circumstances. He rejected the SKM’s claims that there was no paralysis of the government in Punjab due to the farmers’ protests, pointing out that it was not the Adanis or the Ambanis whose interests were being hurt by such protests but the common people of the state, as well as its economy.

The Adanis’ assets in Punjab were a miniscule 0.8% of their total assets, and the presence of the Reliance Group stood at a nominal 0.1%, the CM observed, adding that the losses caused to these industries due to the farmers’ unrest in the state were too minor to be of any serious concern to them. “It is the people of Punjab who are suffering due to the disruption of services as a result of the protests,” he said.

Continued protests in Punjab will push industry out of the state, which would have a severe impact on the economy, which his government was still trying to revive from the crisis into which the previous SAD-BJP regime had pushed it, said the CM. Already, the situation was becoming serious on the grain storage and procurement front due to the agitation, with lifting of the stocks by the FCI and state agencies getting obstructed, he said. With the wheat stocks having already completed four years of storage, the unused capacity was getting ruined, while was also resulting in financial burden on the public exchequer due to payment of guaranteed charges to the silo owners as per agreements of hiring, said Amarinder, disclosing that the stocks lying in the FCI Adani silo at Moga alone was worth Rs 480 crore.

He said construction of silos awarded by FCI in the state was getting delayed as farmer unions were not allowing JCBs and trucks to enter the construction sites. This was a serious cause of concern since the Centre/FCI had already announced that from RMS 2024-25 onwards, procurement of wheat in the central pool will only be done as per the available covered/scientific storage capacity. What is further likely to damage the state’s interests is reports of silo concessionaires/parties also considering to shut down the projects being set up in Punjab, he added.