Capt: SAD supported farm laws initially, played double game

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh launched a direct attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for supporting three controversial Agricultural laws passed by the Centre Monday and said that Congress was the only party which had rejected these laws first when they were in the form of ordinances.

He said farm laws were drafted with the consent of SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal as Union Minister and even former CM Parkash Singh Badal said that there was no discrepancy. He said that SAD changed its tune only after their stand backfired.

The CM said that his government called an all Party meeting twice and then held consultations with the farm unions and SAD attended only one meeting. Afterwards, the Punjab government convened a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and passed Bills aimed at countering these farm laws.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after laying down the foundation stone of Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) agriculture college at Ballowal Saunkhri in Nawanshahr.

Taking on the Centre, the CM said that laws are for people and our Constitution is also for the people and by the people which witnessed amendments 127 times since 1950. “So, why not repeal the farm laws for providing succour to the farmers who have been sitting at Singhu and Tikri borders,” said Captain Amarinder Singh, adding that 250 farmers from the state have died and government has provided Rs 5 lakh to the family every farmer and a job to the kin of nearly 250 deceased farmers.

They (SAD) are now running here and there pretending to do a lot for farmers but they have nothing to say as to where they were when farmers needed them,” he said.

The CM said that the new agriculture college will be the first outside Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, to come up with the BSc (Agriculture) course and help in development of agriculture in the Kandi area. College has kick started the academic session with admissions already made to 60 seats and classes are set to begin from October 1, 2021.

Announcing a horticultural research station in Nawanshahar, CM emphasised on apple research also as part of diversification. “The state would now pay 90 per cent of subsidy against earlier 60 per cent paid to the small farmers for erecting barbed wire fencing in order to protect their crops from wild animals,” announced the CM.