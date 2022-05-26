Capt, Randhawa trade barbs over graft, sand mining a day after Singla’s arrest

Former Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday said that he was ready to reveal names and give details of people involved in corruption and in illegal sand mining, and the list would contain the name of Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and some of his colleagues.

The Captain’s barb at Randhawa comes a day after the Congress Dera Baba Nanak MLA had welcomed CM Bhagwant Mann’s move of sacking and arresting state health minister, Dr Vijay Singla, and stated that the government should next get Punjab Police to interrogate Captain Amarinder and then Congress ministers and MLAs he had accused of being involved in corrupt practices and illegal sand mining.

In a written statement, Amarinder, who is Punjab Lok Congress president, said, “he welcomed Bhagwant Mann’s instant action in the charges of corruption against his minister”. He said, “the [former] minister [Singla] can defend himself in a court of law, but what Mann did following the complaint, was right thing to do to convey a strong and firm message across.”

Randhawa reacted to Amarinder’s remarks on Wednesday and in a text message wrote, “Capt Amarinder Singh ji you are left with no choice but to welcome my demand for enquiry against all acts of corruption in your and previous regimes and appreciate CM Mann out of fear of fresh cases of persecution. However, I welcome your reluctant approval for investigations”.

On Tuesday, Randhawa had talked to The Indian Express and said, “I welcome the move by Bhagwant Mann to take action against Vijay Singla. But, Mann should get Captain Amarinder Singh and former Congress ministers and MLAs interrogated. Immediate action should be taken against all of them. Police should call Amarinder Singh and seek the list of former ministers and MLAs who he had said were involved in illegal practices.” Stating that there “should not be mere lip service” for the “sake of marketing and to defame a political party”, Randhawa added that the reference made by Mann should be taken to logical conclusion.