Capt playing to gallery, says BJP, boycotts all-part meet on farm stir

Accusing Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of “playing to the gallery for petty political games” and holding him responsible for the “present mess” in Punjab, the BJP Tuesday boycotted an all-party meeting convened by the state government to evolve a consensus on the way forward on the issue of the farm laws and the farmers’ agitation.

Addressing the mediapersons before the meeting began, state BJP general secretaries Subhash Sharma and Jivan Gupta said, the all-party meeting was a political veil to legitimise Amarinder’s “misadventures and conspiracies”, which led to the present situation. “It is a political drama,” said Gupta, adding the CM’s intention is not to find solution to the farmers issues but to precipitate the problem for his political ends.

“It is Amarinder Singh’s patronage, which is leading to the political violence and mainstreaming of criminals. The CM hasn’t adhered to his ‘raj dharma’ in convincing the farmer leaders to be more flexible and accept the generosity shown by the union government,” said Sharma, adding the Centre’s empathy for farmers is reflected in 12 rounds of discussion where the government proposed to put the laws at abeyance for 18 months and form a committee to discuss all aspects of the law and giving the MSP a legal statute.

“But Amarinder Singh doesn’t see value in resolution of farmers grievances, and wants to use the situation of uncertainty to hide back from discussing four years of dysfunctional government he ran in state. The CM is using his office to further deteriorate the law and order situation in not only Punjab, but also in Haryana, national capital Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh,” said Gupta.

He charged the Punjab government with misusing local bodies ministry as well as political clout forcing the panchayats to pass resolutions to push villagers, even non-farmers, to populate the protest sites at Delhi borders, else face hefty penalties or face social boycott.

“It is high time that Amarinder Singh sits back and introspects where his false narrative and propagation of lies has led the state into.,” said Gupta .

Sharma said Amarinder must use his influence on the farmer outfits to motivate them to accept the offer of union government. “The PM has made it very clear that government’s offer is open, and union government is just a phone call away. Chief minister must follow the same,” he added.