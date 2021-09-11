Capt orders girdawri to assess damage in Tarn Taran due to heavy rains

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh government Saturday ordered the Tarn Taran deputy commissioner to immediately conduct a special girdawri to assess the damage caused to crops and houses due to heavy rains. The heavy rains led to waterlogging in villages due to flooding of the Kasur Nullah.

The chief minister also directed the water resources department’s principal secretary to rush a high-level team, comprising senior officers of the department and its drainage wing, to supervise de-watering works in a few villages in the Khemkaran area of Patti Tehsil. He also instructed the team to further strengthen flood protection works in vulnerable areas on top priority so as to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the coming days.

Have ordered Special Girdawari to asses damage caused to crops & houses in Tarn Taran District due to heavy rains in the past 24 hours. Have also instructed the administration to ensure dewatering of low-lying areas and taking up required protection works in the vulnerable areas. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 11, 2021

Amarinder also asked the district administration to keep its relief and rehabilitation teams ready to face any eventuality arising out of heavy rains.

Around seven villages, including Algon, Thathi Jaimal, Kalas, Dholan, near the Indo-Pak border of Tarn Taran district have been affected following water overflowing from Kasur Nullah. There are reports that accumulated water has caused damage to some houses also.