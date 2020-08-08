Capt meets victims’ kin at Tarn Taran, raises compensation to Rs 5L; Oppn calls it a ‘photo op’

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh meets family members of the hooch tragedy victims at Tarn Taran on Friday. (Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh) Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh meets family members of the hooch tragedy victims at Tarn Taran on Friday. (Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday enhanced the compensation to be given to families of the hooch tragedy victims from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

He also visited Tarn Taran to meet the families hailing from the district from a distance due to Covid-19 protocol.

Amarinder said that the “perpetrators of the heinous crime would not be spared at any cost and severest of severe action would be taken” against them. While interacting with the families, he said that victims who have lost their eyesight would also get financial assistance worth Rs 5 lakh. Handing over a cheque of Rs 2.92 crore for 92 victim families of Tarn Taran to the deputy commissioner, the CM said that whoever is responsible for the crime would not be spared at any cost.

The Capt said Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta has been directed to expedite the investigation into the case. Referring to the deaths as ‘murder’, he said the perpetrators deserve no leniency, adding that special prosecution teams would be deputed to vigorously pursue these cases and the properties of those responsible would be confiscated.

He further said that the state government was duty-bound to ensure strictest punishment to the culprits so that it acts as a deterrent for others. Underscoring the need to refrain from politicking over the sensitive issue at this juncture, Amarinder reiterated his government’s commitment to stand by the victim families in this hour of grief by extending a helping hand in providing jobs, education and other social security benefits to them.

Earlier, in his address, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Sunil Jakhar accused the SAD-BJP of nurturing the liquor mafia, which ultimately led to this tragedy. Jakhar said this was an outcome of criminal negligence.

Lok Sabha MP from Khadoor Sahib Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa), Mining and Geology Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Chairman of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation and MLA Raj Kumar Verka, MLAs Ramanjit Singh Sikki, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur, Harminder Singh Gill, Sukhpal Singh Bhullar and Inderbir Singh Bularia and Tarn Taran DC Kulwant Singh were also present.

