Capt meets PM, discusses Punjab law and order

Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed deteriorating law and order in state, cautioning the latter over “repeat of the atmosphere created in the border state following the killing of Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Amarinder said he met the PM at the Parliament in New Delhi as “courtesy” after undergoing “surgery in the UK”. He said he had a detailed meeting for about half an hour.

The former CM, without giving any specific details, said he had “comprehensive and elaborate discussions about the prevailing situation in Punjab.”

He referred to Bhindranwale while responding to a query by a private news channel about the activities of Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh. He said he had “been in politics for 53 years, watching Bhindranwale from the beginning and don’t want things to repeat.”

Referring to the recent RPG attack at a police station in Tarn Taran, Amarinder, who joined the BJP recently, said there was a nexus of terrorists and gangsters and the RPG, which is an “anti-tank weapon”, was used to create terror in Punjab.

He condemned the incident of arson outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar where some furniture including chairs and benches were set on fire. He said this was unacceptable and warned against letting the situation drift any further.

Amarinder also expressed concern over the movement of drones from Pakistan carrying weapons and drugs. He said these were finding their way into the hands of those who were trying to disturb peace in Punjab.