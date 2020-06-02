Capt launches Mission Fateh song to boost Punjabis’ morale amid COVID-19

At the start of the song video, the CM urges everyone to come forward and complement the state’s efforts to save precious lives by disseminating information about preventive measures. At the start of the song video, the CM urges everyone to come forward and complement the state’s efforts to save precious lives by disseminating information about preventive measures.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday launched ‘Mission Fateh’ song featuring a galaxy of stars from various fields, including Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, to boost the morale of Punjabis amid Covid-19 spread.

In the song, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, Punjabi singers Gurdass Maan and Harbhajan Singh besides a star-studded line-up of personalities from sports and Punjabi cinema, convey a message of resilience, resolve and discipline to defeat the virus and save Punjab.

At the start, the CM urges everyone to come forward and complement the state’s efforts to save precious lives by disseminating information about preventive measures. He says that with the cooperation of everyone Punjab has been successful in controlling the spread of virus to a great extent. The war has not ended, he underlines urging people to remain vigilant and keep following all social distancing norms.

The song which also features actor Sonu Sood alongside bravebeart Punjab Police S-I Harjit Singh and TikTok sensation Noor has been sung by Punjabi music director and singer B Praak.

Soha Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda and Rann Vijay besides who’s who of Punjabi film and music industry including Gippy Grewal, Ammy Virk, Jazzy B, Binnu Dhillon, Pammi Bai, Jasbir Jassi, Rajwir Jawanda, Rubina Bajwa, Kulwinder Billa, Karamjit Anmol, Singga, Tarsem Jassar, Lakhwinder Wadali, Harjit Harman, Gurnazar, Babbal Rai, Jaani, Kulraj Randhawa, Shivjot, Happy Raikoti, Afsana Khan, Ninja, Aatish, Tanishq Kaur and Aarushi, too feature in the song.

The song, which has been uploaded on the Facebook page of Captain Amarinder Singh, also features prominent sports personalities, including cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Anjum Moudgill and Avneet Sidhu. Praak has already won hearts of the nation for his patriotic song Teri Mitt.

The song will also be broadcast on various television and radio channels so that the message of collectively fighting against Covid-19 reaches everyone in Punjab. Apart from this, the message of maintaining social distancing, washing hands regularly and wearing masks while going out has also been spread through hoardings and newspaper advertisements across various cities and villages.

In the coming days various departments of Punjab government will work towards spreading awareness amongst the people of Punjab under Mission Fateh that Covid-19 has still not ended and everyone must inculcate these small changes in their lifestyles to protect themselves and their families.

