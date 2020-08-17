Capt-Khattar meeting on SYL today

Both the states have been sticking their stand on the issue of sharing of waters.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar would meet on Tuesday to discuss the SYL issue. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would also join the meeting through video conferencing.

The meeting has been convened after Supreme Court directions to Centre on July 28 to mediate between the two states over the issue. This will be for the first time that both the Chief Ministers will be meeting on the important matter. Earlier, officials have held meetings. The SC had given three weeks time to convene the meeting.

Punjab has also been claiming that its underground aquifers were drying fast and it cannot part with water to supply it to Haryana.

Sources in Punjab government said the CM will continue to be firm on the state’s stand even in Tuesday’s meeting. The report of the meeting will be submitted to the Supreme Court.

