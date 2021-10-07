Capt in Delhi, may meet PM over farm laws, UP violence

Punjab’s former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh Wednesday left for Delhi where he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources close to him said that the Amarinder is likely to discuss farm laws and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident with the PM. They said the former CM “was working on getting the farm laws repealed by impressing upon the BJP-led central government to act” as the ongoing farmers’ agitation was creating problems for the state.

It was also learnt that he would be discussing the Lakhimpur incident as it could have ramifications in Punjab. “If there is retaliation in Punjab, anyone can imagine what it could be like for the border state,” said a source close to him.

The source said that Amarinder was getting active politically and was confident of forming the next government in the state. “This is a political visit. In Delhi, he will meet different people,” the source added.

Amarinder had a few days ago said that he would not join BJP but will quit Congress for sure.

Major Amardeep Singh Natt (retd), who was political secretary to Amarinder when latter was CM, said the way he was humiliated, the Congress would not get more than 16 seats in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections. “And we will form the government. Just wait and watch. We have so many political outfits…There is Trinamool Congress and others. We are coming back,” Natt said.

Natt also hit out at Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who also hold the home portfolio, for withdrawing the security of the former CM’s OSDs, secretaries and advisers.

“It is vendetta. He withdrew our security. Not that we wanted the security anyway, but the way he has done it is unfair. We are also a part of the Congress. We were with the former CM, who is a national leader. Why should our security be taken away?,” Natt said while claiming that he had sent the security personnel back even before getting the government notice.