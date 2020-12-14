Capt hits out at AAP: ‘No agreement with Adani Power, AAP exploiting farmers’ struggle’

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday denied reports that he had signed an agreement with Adani Power for power supply.

He hit out at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for “exploiting” the ongoing agitation of the farmers to further AAP’s “petty electoral agenda in Punjab with blatant lies and brazenly false propaganda”.

On Saturday, the AAP had tweeted that “while Punjab farmers are fighting to save their land from capitalists, Captain has got a contract done with Adani Power for electricity”.

“In sharp contrast to the Kejriwal government in Delhi, which had been thriving on Ambani crumbs and had been touting its power reforms under the Reliance-run BSES as its biggest achievement, the Punjab government had neither signed any agreement with Adani Power nor was even aware of the private players bidding for power purchase in the state,” said the chief minister, in a statement.

“It was, in fact, the Kejriwal government that was shamelessly notifying one of the black farm laws on November 23, at a time when farmers were preparing to march to Delhi to protest these very farm laws…And now they’re indulging in theatrics by announcing that they’d be sitting on fast in support of the farmers’ hunger strike on Monday,” he added.

“Do you have no shame? At a time when our farmers are braving the winter cold on the roads outside your city, and many of them are dying fighting for their rights, all you can think of is how to make the most of the opportunity to promote your political interests,” said Amarinder, castigating his Delhi counterpart for “misleading” the farmers.

“Instead of doing anything constructive to help the protesting farmers, who are sitting outside his city for the past 17 days to seek justice, you and your party are busy playing politics,” Amarinder added.

Accusing AAP’s Bhagwant Mann of “shooting off his mouth without bothering to verify facts of the power purchase situation in Punjab”, the chief minister said he was “just a comedian who nobody ever took seriously”.

Amarinder said Punjab had been purchasing additional power to support farmers during the sowing season for years, but all AAP was concerned about is “taking advantage of the plight of the farmers for their vested political interests”.

“From backstabbing farmers by implementing one of the black farm laws, to trying to dump them in a corner of Delhi, Kejriwal had proved time and again that he was no friend of the farmers,” said Amarinder. He warned the Delhi CM that his latest attempt to “drive a wedge” between the Punjab government and the farmers would not succeed with the “petty and pathetic tactics” adopted by AAP to spread misinformation in the state. “Not only has the Punjab government supported the farmers through the past three months of their agitation, it has even passed amendment Bills in the Vidhan Sabha to nullify the farm laws,” he said, challenging Kejriwal to cite even one example of any welfare measure taken by his government for farmers.

The Punjab chief minister said that “having failed to garner the farmers’ support despite his theatrics in Delhi and patently false claims of house arrest, among other lies, Kejriwal had now turned attention to Punjab with an eye on the 2022 Assembly elections, which AAP had no hopes of winning”.

