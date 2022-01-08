Capt has an advice for CM: ‘focus on your job’

Punjab’s former CM Amarinder Singh on Friday accused the top leadership of the state government and the ruling Congress of making reckless statements on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach and acting in confusion, instead of taking responsibility.

“(Chief Minister Charanjit Singh) Channi, (Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh) Randhawa and (state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu) are acting like a confused lot who have no idea about how to do their job and perform their duties,” Amarinder said in a statement here.

Referring to Channi’s “confusing and contradictory” statements on the security breach, Amarinder said, “In the morning he says something and orders an inquiry but by the evening he straightway denies that anything happened.”

He also ridiculed CM’s “childish” statement that he “will take bullets in his chest” if there was any threat to the life of the PM. “You are not there to take bullets on your chest, better focus on your job as the CM,” he told his successor.

The former CM also ridiculed Randhawa, the state Home Minister, for saying that central security agencies should have ensured the safe passage for the Prime Minister. “The deputy CM appears to be oblivious of the fact that the PM was very much in Punjab and it was the duty of the Punjab government to provide all sorts of security,” he pointed out.

“Recently you (Randhawa) were crying hoarse against the expansion of the BSF jurisdiction in Punjab’s border areas, saying, law and order is a state subject although it (the expansion of BSF’s jurisdiction) had nothing to do with the law and order,” Amarinder Singh reminded Randhawa.

“But to escape responsibility, you are saying today that the same law and order was the responsibility of the central agencies,” he pointed out to him.

(With PTI inputs)