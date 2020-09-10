Capt govt plans to distribute Covid care kit prepared by Ludhiana police

The kit is the brainchild of Ludhiana police that had prepared it for its personnel testing positive. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Amid the oximeter war between the AAP and Congress government in Punjab, the latter is preparing to outdo the former by providing a Covid care kit free of cost to all Covid patients opting to isolate themselves at home. The kit is the brainchild of Ludhiana police that had prepared it for its personnel testing positive.

While the AAP’s idea was to provide oximeters in villages and wards of the cities on the lines of oximeters handed to Covid patients in Delhi, the state government has gone a step further by deciding to replicate the idea of Ludhiana police to provide a Covid care kit, having oximeter, steamer, thermometer and several medicines, vitamins, immunity boosters, to those isolating at home.

Sources said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh agreed to extend the availability of Covid care kit to all parts of the state after Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu raised the issue of the kit in a Covid review meeting on Monday.

The AAP is still in the process of providing oximeters in the state. A party leader told The Indian Express that they were looking at 16,000 oximeters to be provided in 12,500 villages and over 400 wards. “We are looking at donations. People have donated many oximeters to the party. We have started giving away oximeters not only in Delhi but also in other parts of the country. The volunteers will operate them on the Covid patients isolating at home. We are not only providing these to help people but also to sensitise the masses to the importance of checking oxygen saturation levels in blood,” said a Delhi-based leader, who would be overseeing oximeter operations in the country.

While Amarinder and Sidhu have both hit out at the AAP’s oximeter announcement, with the CM saying oximeter does not have much role to play in the fight against Covid, and Sidhu saying that the AAP could cause community spread of the disease, the state’s own kit will also have an oximeter.

Besides, the kit will have a digital thermometer; steamer; hand sanitiser (500 ml); Giloy tablets (60), two tablets to be taken daily for 30 days to boost immunity; Vitamin C tablets (30), one tablet twice daily for 15 days; Vitamin D3 sachets (4), once a week for four weeks; Zinc 50 mg (30) two tablets a day for 15 days; Topcid (14) a tablet daily for 14 days; Amunity plus (liquid kahra) twice daily in hot water; Dolo tablets (15), SOS if fever is more than 100; multi-vitamin (30), twice daily for 15 days; cough syrup; betadine gargles; cetirizine tablet (10) to be taken once a day; face masks (50) to be used for eight hours; balloon to increase lungs capacity; and fresh Tulsi leaves to be arranged by the patient himself.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Rakesh Aggarwal told The Indian Express that they had prepared the kit after getting in touch with doctors in Ludhiana. “All this was prescribed by the doctors to Covid patients normally. Hence, for the benefit of our force, we prepared the kit and started giving it to them for free.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd