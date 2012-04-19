Capt gives Badal two weeks to withdraw false cases

State Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday served a two-week ultimatum to the SAD-BJP government to withdraw all false cases registered against Congress workers.

Addressing a protest demonstration in Patti in Tarn Taran district,Amarinder threatened that in case the SAD-BJP government did not withdraw the cases,Congress workers from across the state will come on roads and bring Punjab to a halt.

I want to remind Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal that this was a peoples government aimed at serving the people and not victimising them. Today,I want to ask Badal what has he learnt from such a long innings in politics  just to victimise political opponents? he asked,adding that Badal had gone back on his commitment to stop and look into the cases of vendetta against Congress workers.

Amarinder further said that soon,he will call a meeting of party workers where a resolution will be moved against vendetta and follow-up action to be taken.

Referring to vendetta cases in Patti,he said: In the last one month,11 false cases have been registered against Congress workers,including one against two brothers who were not even present at the spot when they allegedly committed the crime. He added that at Dayalpura village in Rampura Phul,an 11-year-old boy had been put behind bars for 10 days. This has to stop lest Punjab gets into chaos,Amarinder warned.

Calling the reign of terror against Congress workers by Akalis as unfortunate,state Congress in-charge Gulchain Singh Charak said that the SAD-BJP government needed to work according to the law and Constitution.

He added that a list of such false cases will be brought to the notice of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Union Home Minister P Chidambaram.

Leader of the Opposition Sunil Jakhar also claimed that the SAD-BJP combine had betrayed the trust of the people. The so-called anti-drug campaign launched in the state was actually aimed at targeting and falsely implicating Congress workers under NDPS Act. The Akalis known for trading in drugs were let off while the Congress workers victimised, he said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App