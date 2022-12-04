Capt daughter among 5 ex-Congress leaders named vice-president in Punjab BJP revamp

The BJP Saturday announced a revamp of its Punjab unit, appointing 11 vice-presidents that include five former Congress leaders, the most prominent being Jai Inder Kaur, the daughter of former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

The appointment of new office bearers has been approved by the BJP president J P Nadda. The party has retained its Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma as state unit chief.

Former Congress leaders Raj Kumar Verka, Kewal Singh Dhillon, Fatehjang Bajwa, and Arvind Khanna who had joined the BJP in the recent past have been appointed as state vice-presidents.

The other vice-presidents are party leaders Dr Subhash Sharma, Rakesh Rathore, Dyal Singh Sodhi, Jagmohan Singh Raju, Lakhwinder Kaur Garcha, and former Akali MLA Jagdeep Singh Nakai.

Former Congress minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar has been appointed as state general secretary along with four others who include Jiwan Gupta, Bikramjit Cheema, Rajesh Bagha and Mona Jaiswal.

Kanwarpeet Singh Tohra, who is the grandson of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Gurucharan Singh Tohra, has been given the charge of the party’s youth wing. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Assembly polls on the BJP ticket.

Prominent among 11 new state secretaries include former Congress MLA Harjot Kamal Singh, and party leaders Anil Sachar, Rajesh Honey, Parminder Singh Brar, Sunita Garg, Jasmeen Sandhawalia, Jasraj Singh Longia (Jassi Jasraj), Shivraj Chaudhary, Sukhwinder Kaur Naulakha, Sanjeev Khanna and Daaman Thind Bajwa

Former IAS officer S R Ladhar has been made head of the BJP’s Scheduled Caste wing while Meenu Sethi will head party’s Mahila Morcha. Darshan Singh Nainewal will head the Kisan Morcha; Rajinder Bitta the OBC Morcha; and Thomas Masih as the Minority Morcha.

The state media team announced by the party comprises Janardhan Sharma (Amritsar Urban), Dr Surinder Kaur Kanwal (Amritsar), Sunil Kumar Singla (Bathinda Urban), and Hardev Singh Ubha (Mansa/Mohali).

The party also announced 12 chief spokespersons — Anil Sareen, Colonel Jaibans Singh (retd), Ashok Bharti, S S Channi, Nimisha Mehta, Iqbal Singh Channi, Gurdeep Singh Gosha, Anish Sidana, Kanwar Narinder Singh, Mahender Bhagat, Jatinder Athwal and Chetan Mohan Joshi.

Gurdev Sharma (Debi) from Ludhiana Urban and Sukhwinder Singh Goldy from Mohali have been appointed as treasurer and joint treasurer, respectively.

Khushwant Rai Giga has been appointed as protocol secretary; Sunil Bhardwaj as office secretary; Jatinder Kalra and Rakesh Sharma as cell coordinators; while Rakesh Goel and Ajay Arora will lead social media team of the party. Kanwar Inderjeet Singh is chief of party’s Information Technology wing.

The development comes a day after the BJP, in a bid to revamp and re-energise its Punjab unit, appointed Amarinder and former state Congress president Sunil Jakhar as members of its national executive and inducted former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill as its national spokesperson. It also had named another Congress import Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi as special invitee to the national executive.