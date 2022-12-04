Capt daughter among 5 ex-Cong leaders named vice-president in Punjab BJP

The BJP Saturday announced a revamp of its Punjab unit, appointing 11 vice-presidents that include five former Congress leaders, the most prominent being Jai Inder Kaur, the daughter of former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. The appointment of new office bearers has been approved by the BJP president J P Nadda. The party has retained its Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma as state unit chief.

Former Congress leaders Raj Kumar Verka, Kewal Singh Dhillon, Fatehjang Bajwa, and Arvind Khanna who had joined the BJP in the recent past have been appointed as state vice-presidents.

The other vice-presidents are party leaders Dr Subhash Sharma, Rakesh Rathore, Dyal Singh Sodhi, Jagmohan Singh Raju, Lakhwinder Kaur Garcha, and former Akali MLA Jagdeep Singh Nakai.

Former Congress minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar has been appointed as state general secretary along with four others who include Jiwan Gupta, Bikramjit Cheema, Rajesh Bagha and Mona Jaiswal.

Kanwarpeet Singh Tohra, who is the grandson of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Gurucharan Singh Tohra, has been given the charge of the party’s youth wing. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Assembly polls on the BJP ticket.

Prominent among 11 new state secretaries include former Congress MLA Harjot Kamal Singh, and party leaders Anil Sachar, Rajesh Honey, Parminder Singh Brar, Sunita Garg, Jasmeen Sandhawalia, Jasraj Singh Longia (Jassi Jasraj), Shivraj Chaudhary, Sukhwinder Kaur Naulakha, Sanjeev Khanna and Daaman Thind Bajwa.

On Friday, the BJP had appointed Capt Amarinder Singh and former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar as members of its national executive. The party also inducted Jaiveer Shergill as its national spokesperson.