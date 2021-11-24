Capt, Channi accuse each other of conniving with Badals: one to ruin state, one to save kin

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Tuesday attacked his predecessor Capt Amarinder Singh alleging that he connived with the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP to harm the interests of the state. Amarinder reacted sharply accusing Channi of allegedly conniving with and capitulating before the Badals to save his brother in the Ludhiana City Centre case.

Channi, while addressing a public gathering at Banga in Nawanshahr, said during his tenure Amarinder “secured the interests of the Badal family and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi by jeopardising the interests of Punjab”.

“Due to this reason, Congress MLAs unitedly ousted him from the chair of chief minister,” he said. Channi also alleged that the new party floated by Amarinder is also aimed at benefiting the SAD and the BJP, thereby ruining the state.

Reacting to the allegations, Anarinder said, “It is a classic case of pot calling the kettle black. It is not me, but Channi, who had pledged his support and conscience to Badals to save his brother”.

“Although I did not want to join issue with him (Channi), his frequent false accusations have forced me to reveal his capitulations before Sukhbir Badal in 2007 to save his brother who was an accused along with me in the Ludhiana City Centre case,” Amarinder said in a statement.

Amarinder pointed out, he had put the Badals behind the bars in 2002 and in reprisal they had filed a false case against him, which he fought in the courts for 13 years, while Channi himself tried to buy peace with them to save his brother and pledged his support to them (Badals) in the Vidhan Sabha.

The former Chief Minister said that Channi, who at that time was an Independent MLA, allied with the Badals to save his brother.

“Had I aligned with Badals and got some understanding with them, as you are accusing me of, I would not have faced the persecution for 13 years,” he reminded Channi, while challenging him to deny that he “begged pardon for his brother”.

Two years ago, a court in Ludhiana had discharged Amarinder and all other accused in the alleged Rs 1,140 crore Ludhiana City Centre scam.