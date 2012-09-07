Capt calls for opposition unity

State Congress president Amarinder Singh on Thursday reiterated unity among opposition parties to fight the anti-people policies of the SAD-BJP government. All Opposition parties have agreed that this government was imposing punitive taxes on the people. If the opposition fights the anti-people policies of the government unitedly,it will certainly yield better results.
He said he was not calling for a political alliance but an understanding on the common minimum programme in the interest of the people. Amarinder said that the state was fast moving towards lawlessness and financial emergency. Once things get out of control,whether it was the economy or law and order,Presidents rule is the obvious consequence, he said.
