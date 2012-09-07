Capt calls for opposition unity

State Congress president Amarinder Singh on Thursday reiterated unity among opposition parties to fight the anti-people policies of the SAD-BJP government. All Opposition parties have agreed that this government was imposing punitive taxes on the people. If the opposition fights the anti-people policies of the government unitedly,it will certainly yield better results.

He said he was not calling for a political alliance but an understanding on the common minimum programme in the interest of the people. Amarinder said that the state was fast moving towards lawlessness and financial emergency. Once things get out of control,whether it was the economy or law and order,Presidents rule is the obvious consequence, he said.

