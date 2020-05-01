Capt asks DCs to explore ways to get economic activities back on track

Punjab Cheif Minister Amarinder Singh (Representational Photo) Punjab Cheif Minister Amarinder Singh (Representational Photo)

Stressing that industry was critical to reviving the state’s economy, CM Amarinder Singh Thursday asked all Deputy Commissioners to explore ways of facilitating their operations. The CM was interacting with the DCs during a video-conference.

He said of the 2.5 lakh odd industries in the state, only around 3,600 were eligible to open, and of these a mere 1,100 had chosen to open up.

The Ludhiana DC called for permission to industries not located in focal points and industrial estates to also open up, in designated areas as per the master plan. The Chief Minister agreed, pointing out that with 95 per cent of the state’s industry in Ludhiana, it was important for them to start operating. He also stressed the need for all milk plants in the state to work at full capacities.

The Chief Minister lauded the officers for the excellent management of the procurement operations, with more than 50 per cent of the estimated grain already procured. A total of 68 lakh metric tonnes of wheat had been purchased so far, he disclosed. He assured the DCs that there was no shortage of gunny bags to handle the large quantities of wheat coming into the mandis.

Describing the prevailing situation as unprecedented, of the kind he had not seen even in the 1965 and 1971 wars, Amarinder warned that the problem was likely to get aggravated in the coming days, going by the global trends of the spread of the disease. India had been fortunate to keep the cases under control so far, he said.

Referring to the relaxation announced by him Wednesday, the CM told the officials that they should open up as and when, and in whatever manner they felt they could do so safely. He also directed the officials to ensure that nobody steps out without a mask.

All the DCs/SSPs/CPs updated the CM about the management of the relaxations in their respective districts. In some districts, the DCs have judiciously chosen to open only the shops in the rural areas as of now, and had kept the decision to open up in urban areas on hold for a couple of days.

Even as all the three policemen contacts of ACP Anil Kohli were set to be discharged Friday after recovering completely from Covid symptoms, relaxations in Ludhiana was being implemented in a phased manner. The Ludhiana DC and CP suggested promotion of home quarantine for mild cases, in line with the new guidelines of the central government.

In Jagraon, the Market and Vyapar Committees had been asked to submit their schedules for opening of shops in compliance with the guidelines. In Nawanshahr, schools have been identified with the help of sarpanches for creating village-level quarantine facilities.

Moga will start implementing relaxations by rotation from Friday, with the DC further informing the meeting that the Nestle plant, as well as the ancillary facilities associated with it, were working on full capacity.

Shops will start opening in rural areas by rotation from Friday in Ferozepur, with only grocery shops and chemists allowed to open initially in urban areas. The district has decided to depend on home delivery for some more time.

Officers from Jalandhar expressed concerns over threat of the spread of coronavirus due to the large number of migrants staying in ghetto-like conditions. In Fazilka, shellers and brick kilns have start functioning, the meeting was informed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd