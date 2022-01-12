Capt Amarinder’s relative Arvind Khanna joins BJP

Former Congress MLA and a close relative of Capt Amarinder Singh, Arvind Khanna joined BJP today in New Delhi along with several other persons.

Khanna had quit active politics in 2014 and resigned from Congress in 2015. He had been elected MLA from Dhuri constituency in the 2012 elections.

Others who joined the BJP today in New Delhi included Karanveer Singh Tohra, grandson of former SGPC president Gurcharan Singh Tohra, former Akali leader Gurdeep Singh Gosha and Dharamveer Sarin a former Counsellor from Amritsar.

Meanwhile several persons from Congress and SAD joined BJP in Chandigarh too in presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat.

Speaking on the occasion Shekhawat said it is regrettable that Congress indulged in unethical politics on January 5 and forced him to go back without announcing the projects for the state. “The Prime Minister has immense regard for the state and has a tremendous vision to uplift it from economic duress,” he said. He added that since the matter is now under the ambit of the Supreme Court so he will not say much about it but the day the final report comes many people will find it hard to hide their faces.

Shekhwat said opposition parties will have a diminishing political space as leaders who have an ideology for reviving Punjab to its previous glory are quitting their parties and joining the BJP.