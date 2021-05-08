Capt Amarinder Singh should sack Sodhi: BJP

The BJP has hit out against CM Amarinder Singh for not dismissing Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi from the Cabinet even though Supreme Court has issued notice to him in a land compensation case.

“This is a total moral and ethical collapse of the Congress party that the Chief Minister has not yet dismissed or asked for resignation of his Cabinet Minister who is indicted for fraud against the state government by taking double relief for land compensation, which is a criminal offence punishable under the law,” said Iqbal Singh Lalpura, national spokesperson for the BJP.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Sodhi and family members for taking Rs 1.8 crore compensation for land acquisition for which the owners had been paid in 1962 .

“This is an absolute fraud played by Sodhi who as a minister has used his influence on revenue officers and PWD to fudge the documents. We demand his immediate dismissal,” said Lalpura.