Capt Amarinder Singh meets Jakhar, Cabinet colleagues to discuss HC verdict in SIT case

A two-hour meeting was held Friday between CM Amarinder Singh, a few of his Cabinet colleagues and PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar to discuss the fallout of the HC order quashing the SIT probe into the post-desecration firing case. At the end of the meeting, it was decided that the Punjab government should wait for the detailed copy of the HC order, expected Monday, before deciding its future course of action.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and MLAs Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon and Navtej Cheema among others. AG Atul Nanda and DGP Dinkar Gupta were also a part of the meeting.

Several participants openly hit out against Advocate General Atul Nanda and Home Secretary Anurag Agarwal accusing them of not presenting the state’s case properly.

The meeting discussed how the HC direction had left people upset with the government.

Randhawa, however, defended the AG stating he was instrumental in getting the sacrilege case back from CBI, sources said.

The meeting also deliberated on finding a solution to the issue but then it was decided that the judgement of the HC was expected by Monday and the government should first read the judgement rather than reacting at this juncture.

The issue of resignation by IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap also came up for discussion and a few ministers were of the opinion that he was nurturing a political ambition and thus embarrassing the government.