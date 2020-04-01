Capt Amarinder Singh claims Nayagaon man died on Monday

This lack of communication left room for rumours again, where many alleged, like Capt Amarinder, that the Nayagaon patient had passed away on Monday evening. (File photo) This lack of communication left room for rumours again, where many alleged, like Capt Amarinder, that the Nayagaon patient had passed away on Monday evening. (File photo)

In an interview given to a media channel on Tuesday morning, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh stated on record that the 65-year-old Nayagaon patient admitted to Chandigarh’s PGIMER had indeed passed away on Monday evening. The Chandigarh Administration and officials from PGIMER, however, maintained that the patient was alive and on a ventilator and passed away on Tuesday morning.

Apart from this, the detailed medical bulletin which is routinely circulated amongst the media organisations in all parts of the country for COVID-19 updates was not sent by the Chandigarh Administration on Monday. This lack of communication left room for rumours again, where many alleged, like Capt Amarinder, that the Nayagaon patient had passed away on Monday evening.

Sources from PGIMER too alleged that the patient had passed away on Monday evening, though no official clarification on the patient’s status was delivered until Advisor Manoj Parida tweeted that the patient passed away on Tuesday morning.

A source from the administration states that though details on cases have been provided to the administration by the health department on time, there is unnecessary delay and miscommunication from the administration, leading to late and often incomplete information on the number of positive cases and their contact tracing. “I am not sure what’s causing the delay, but it is not from the health department’s side,” the source said.

Information on the contact tracing of patients has also not been provided by the administration’s public relations team since the NRI couple from Canada was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 31 and admitted to the isolation ward in Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. The couple as well as the eight patients in the city were not even part of the home quarantine list, which means they were free to move out of the house despite being carriers of the virus.

