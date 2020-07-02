Capt Amarinder should announce free ghee, tea and sugar: BJP

Chugh said Capt had promised to give free ghee, tea and sugar to the people of the state. Chugh said Capt had promised to give free ghee, tea and sugar to the people of the state.

Hailing the announcement of Rs 1.5 lakh crore free grains for 80 crore people of the country, the BJP on Wednesday urged Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government to announce free ghee, tea and sugar to match the Centre’s historic announcement.

Tarun Chugh, the national secretary of the BJP, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the biggest-ever welfare scheme for people of the country.

The BJP national secretary said 1.41 crore people of Punjab were also among those who will get benefitted from the Prime Minister’s announcement. He urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to not only ensure speedy and fair distribution of free grains provided by the Centre but also provide ghee, tea and sugar along with the free grains.

Chugh reminded Capt that he and the Congress had promised to give free ghee, tea and sugar to the people of the state. “The election promises, including these, remain unfulfilled even after three and a half years,” he said.

