Mohali: Capt Amarinder Singh accuses Badals of fanning communal hatred

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday accused the Badals of fanning communal hatred, warning that nobody involved in the sacrilege cases would be spared, howsoever powerful they might be. The Chief Minister flayed former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal for trying to divert the people’s attention from the findings of the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report, which had squarely blamed the previous regime for desecration of holy scriptures.

He reiterated his firm resolve to bring to book all the culprits involved in various blasphemous acts, saying that the Special Investigating Team (SIT) will investigate those cases out of about 200 wherever the commission has said that further investigations are required of holy scriptures, including Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Gutka Sahib, Srimad Bhagwad Gita and Quran Sharif.

To a query on the proposed Congress rally at Lambi, the CM said he would expose the malicious intent of the Badals to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state, through his party’s political right to hold a rally in any part of the state. Taking a dig at Badal senior’s claim that he was ready to sacrifice everything for the sake of Punjab, Amarinder said, “Better ask Badal first who had sought his sacrifice.”

Responding to a query on the issue of Dashmesh Canal, Captain said that as the matter of river waters was with the Supreme Court, the state government would explore the feasibility of constructing Dashmesh Canal in due course of time.

