Capt aide asks PM to scrap farm laws

As former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh prepares to float a new outfit, his closest aide and former Cabinet minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the farm laws.

Sodhi, in a statement, also requested the PM to re-initiate talks with farmers and withdraw the bills so that farmers can return to their homes before the onset of the harsh winter.

Sources said Amarinder may formally launch his party on Wednesday. Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, who is also his wife, may also resign from Congress to join his party.

Amarinder’s aides, it is learnt, have been calling up several leaders inviting them to join his party. Those who fear they may be ignored by Congress during distribution of tickets, may also look towards Amarinder’s party eventually.