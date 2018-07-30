Capping number of new patients: Adopt OPD transformation project of AIIMS, says PGI panel

The committee has also observed that the limited number of patients coming to emergency and trauma is not feasible. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) The committee has also observed that the limited number of patients coming to emergency and trauma is not feasible. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

With PGI facing an unprecedented increase in the number of patients visiting the out patient department (OPD), a PGI committee has recommended that AIIMS-New Delhi OPD transformation project should be adopted at the institute with some modifications. At AIIMS, under the project, there is a limit on the number of new patients registered in various OPDs.

The committee, formed to suggest measures about the increasing patient rush, recently submitted the report to PGI director Jagat Ram.

As per the report, PGI was created with a mandate to provide patient care, medical education and perform medical research, but “due to its popularity and faith of patients, more and more patients are coming to PGI even for ailments which can be managed at tertiary/secondary care centres in neighbouring states”.

The report says that currently, any patient can walk in without any prior appointment or intimation and “the increasing number of patients and attendants footfall reaching around 16,000-18,000 per day, additional measures need to be taken urgently to continue to provide patient care services at institute, failing which the situation is likely to worsen in future”.

The report has mentioned that the committee sought inputs from Central Government Health Service (CGHS) and AIIMS, New Delhi, on their OPD patients registration policies and deliberated at length in view of PGI circumstances.

About the AIIMS-New Delhi, the report said under the OPD transformation project, the limit on the number of new OPD patients to be registered in various OPDs were decided and implemented. “These limits on new OPD patients coming to AIIMS OPD were decided by the respective departments based on their maximum handling capacity. This was calculated by them based on their operational OPD rooms, staff availability…as informed by the AIIMS administration, this has helped them in streamlining the OPD patients to provide better healthcare services,” reads the report.

The committee has suggested that PGI should also adopt the same system. “It is suggested that PGI Chandigarh should also adopt the AIIMS, New Delhi procedure to rationalise number of new patients coming to OPD with local modifications. The number of new patients to be registered in various departments having OPDs on different days will be decided by the departments themselves keeping in view of various variables…,” the report has said, adding that there will be no limit on old patients revisiting the same department.

The committee has also observed that the limited number of patients coming to emergency and trauma is not feasible. “It is important to strengthen the peripheral health care in the neighbour states….”

The report has recommended that a core working group comprising members from health departments and department of medical education of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh; PGI Chandigarh and GMCH Chandigarh can be formed to better streamline referral and back referral services.

PGI director Jagat Ram had already told Chandigarh Newsline that the report would be put before the governing body of the institute, which can take a call on capping the OPD numbers. As per the PGI records, the OPD registrations in 2013 were 20,06427 and in 2017 the OPD numbers were 26,84508.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App