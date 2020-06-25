Capping Covid treatment cost at pvt hospitals: Haryana order likely today

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij told The Indian Express Wednesday that they would fix the upper limit of charges for treatment of Covid patients in private hospitals. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij told The Indian Express Wednesday that they would fix the upper limit of charges for treatment of Covid patients in private hospitals.

After receiving inputs that private hospitals were charging exorbitantly for treatment of Covid patients, the Haryana government is considering a cap on charges. A detailed order is expected on Thursday.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij told The Indian Express Wednesday that they would fix the upper limit of charges for treatment of Covid patients in private hospitals.

“We will fix how much can be charged for the ventilator or oxygen in private hospitals. I have already issued instructions to the officers to examine the matter,” said Vij, who returned to his Ambala home from a private hospital recently after he underwent a surgery for a fractured thigh bone.

Sources close to Vij say that the minister has almost turned his bedroom into a “war room” by holding meetings with senior officers of his ministries. Apart from health, Vij is also holding important portfolios like home and urban local bodies.

Sources in the health department say they have not received specific complaints against private hospitals but there are inputs about the skyrocketing bills. The department has mainly identified three components of the treatment for fixing the charges. These are — isolation ward with oxygen, ICU (intensive care unit) with a ventilator and ICU without a ventilator.

The Haryana government had recently decided to cap the rates for Covid-19 Rt-PCR test at Rs 2,400 instead of previous Rs 4,500. No money is charged for Covid tests in government hospitals.

