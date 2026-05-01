‘Capitalists will benefit, not locals’: Why Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh objects to Haryana’s 5-city plan

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh has objected to the Panchgram scheme of the Haryana government – which proposes the development of five new cities along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway – stating “it repeats Gurgaon’s flawed development model, where locals were left deprived while developers and outsiders prospered”.

He argued that despite Gurgaon contributing the majority of Haryana’s revenue, its growth did not benefit residents, and added that he fears Rewari will face similar exploitation. He has warned that the scheme would strain already scarce resources like water and electricity, and insisted the plan mainly serves real estate interests rather than community welfare.

For the past six years, the state government has spoken of creating these cities on thousands of acres in the National Capital Region under the ‘Panchgram’ vision.

Rao, the Gurgaon Lok Sabha MP, has not only stepped up his opposition to the scheme, but said he has already raised the matter with the prime minister.

Most recently, addressing a public meeting in Rewari on Wednesday ahead of the municipal polls, Rao explained his discontent. “Nearly 60 to 65 per cent of the state’s revenue comes from Gurgaon, but its development has not been proper. Those in power at the time, and I include myself among them (failed to deliver). Land was sold off for colonies, new capitalists and developers emerged, but locals remained deprived. I do not want Rewari to face the same mess that Gurgaon did. The next target of the capitalists is Rewari.”

He added, “Some people say five new cities will be developed on the KMP between Gurgaon and Rewari. Who will be the real beneficiaries? It will be the capitalists, the developers, and those who profit from selling land after developing colonies.”

Rao, whose daughter Arti Rao Singh is a cabinet minister in the state BJP government, claimed the state has not yet taken a final decision. “If my point of view is heard, I will not allow these five new cities to be created,” he said.

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Expressing further concern, he remarked, “The land between Gurgaon and Rewari will be squeezed like a lemon. The region already faces a scarcity of water and electricity.”

He also criticised the Gurgaon model, saying it failed to provide jobs or a fair share to locals. “Outsiders have settled near Gurgaon, but locals have neither got land nor jobs. The central government directed Haryana to reserve one-third of private jobs for locals. Did you get those jobs? No.”

His comments came just days after Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh announced that the state had constituted the Panchgram Development Authority to oversee the project. “The corridor will be developed on the Singapore model, transforming the region into a hub of modern urbanisation and industrial expansion,” Narbir Singh said, adding that the 135-km KMP Expressway would serve as a gateway to the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision.

The idea of Panchgram dates back to 2018, when then Industries Minister Vipul Goel explained plans for five new cities within a two-kilometre belt on either side of the expressway. In 2022, then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar discussed the proposal with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, describing it as a vision for 2.5 lakh hectares of development along the corridor and seeking a special economic package for Haryana, given that 14 of its districts fall within the NCR.

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In 2021, when JJP leader Dushyant Chautala was serving as Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-JJP alliance government, he had explained that the proposed cities would be equipped with world‑class industrial, commercial, economic, institutional, and residential facilities, and added that international investors and consultants would be drawn to Haryana once the plan took shape.