Capital expenses of 18 major works in Chandigarh to be borne by Smart City

More than 18 major works in the city will be carried out by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited and on completion, its maintenance will be handed over to the UT Municipal Corporation.

The Chandigarh Smart City Limited is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard with the Municipal Corporation, specifying that it will only bear the capital expenditure and will hand over the projects to the civic body for its every day maintenance.

On March 8, the Chandigarh Smart City Limited CAG Audit Team had communicated with the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh regarding the submission of the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the ownership, control and transfer of assets under the Smart City Mission.

Accordingly, a draft MoU was prepared by Chandigarh Smart City Limited for various works which are being executed by the CSCL by bearing the capital expenditure, and will be handed over to the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh for their operation and maintenance.

Among these major works include work for all day round water supply pilot project in Manimajra, setting up of incinerator for animal carcass, upgradation and augmentation of existing STP at Diggian, upgradation and augmentation of existing STPS at Raipur Kalan and Raipur Khurd, upgradation and augmentation of existing STPS at 3BRD and Dhanas and project of recycled water (tertiary treated) network SCADA System.

The projects of sensory park in ABD Area, water ATMS at 10 locations, expansion of sanitary landfill site at Dadu Majra and monitoring of individual street lights in ABD area will also be carried out by Chandigarh Smart City Limited and later, transferred to the civic body for operations.

The works of refurbishment of existing public toilets in Sector 17, Sector 22, Sector 35 and 43, construction of material recovery facility and garbage transfer stations- civil works and mechanical works, design development, implementation and maintenance of SCADA system for SWM Vehicle Tracking, procurement of garbage hopper tipper vehicles for SWM 3.2/3.3 and capacity, procurement of garbage hopper tipper vehicles for SWM 1.8/2.0 and capacity will also be carried out in the same manner.

The draft of the MoU was also placed for consideration and approval in the general house of the Municipal Corporation.

A senior official said that Municipal Corporation Chandigarh has no revenues to initiate the heavy works. “The MC is already in a financial crisis in the sense that it is not even able to meet the difference between its revenue and expenditure. That is why we want Chandigarh Smart City Limited to bear the capital expenditure and then the Municipal Corporation will carry out the maintenance of the projects,” said the officer.