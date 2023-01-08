scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Capacity building centre for aquaculture inaugurated at Punjab vet varsity, aims to bring ‘blue revolution’

The centre at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana has been developed under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for Rs 139.05 lakh.

Sagar Mehra, DoF joint secretary, said the GADVASU was the first university to receive 100 per cent funding for the project under the PMSSY and the developed Centre is being visualised as a catalyst to boost Blue Revolution (increasing fisheries production and productivity from aquaculture and fisheries resources) in the region, in special reference to enthusiastic youth seeking self-reliance.
Capacity building centre for aquaculture inaugurated at Punjab vet varsity, aims to bring 'blue revolution'
Jatindra Nath Swain, secretary of the department of fisheries (DoF), Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, inaugurated a  capacity-building resource center for intensive aquaculture technologies was inaugurated at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) in Ludhiana Saturday.

The center has been developed under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for Rs 139.05 lakh and will serve as a prospective resource for demonstration, capacity building and innovative research and development for upscaling intensive aquaculture technologies like recirculatory aquaculture and biofloc-based aquaculture systems as per regional needs and climate, said GADVASU vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh.

Such water-saving technologies are essentially required for fulfilling production targets for food security and economic growth of the nation, he added.

Sagar Mehra, DoF joint secretary, said the GADVASU was the first university to receive 100 per cent funding for the project under the PMSSY and the developed Centre is being visualised as a catalyst to boost Blue Revolution (increasing fisheries production and productivity from aquaculture and fisheries resources) in the region, in special reference to enthusiastic youth seeking self-reliance.

Swain said aspiring entrepreneurs of the region looking forward to adopting new and advanced technologies will benefit from the facility offering hands-on training and incubation opportunities to the stakeholders. The fisheries department is encouraging the development of recirculatory and biofloc aquaculture systems with a major focus on capacity building and scientific innovations, he added.

The DoF delegation visited veterinary clinics, livestock farms and exhibitions by various colleges of the GADVASU and departments of food science and technology; soil sciences and soil and water engineering in Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

The DoF delegation also interacted with the fish and shrimp farmers of the state to address their concerns and requirements, Farmers were persuaded to make cooperatives to curtail seed, feed, marketing and processing-related challenges. Two young professional degree-holder entrepreneurs, Khushwant Singh (M.F.Sc) and Gurwinder Singh (M.V.Sc.), who started shrimp farming after completing their postgraduation from the university, were also honoured.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 12:50 IST
