Can’t ignore dependent parents’ claim for family pension: HC

Dependent parents, who are sole claimants of family pension, are entitled to it, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled. The court said that a widowed mother should get pension after death of her son since his wife has re-married. Taking up petition of an elderly woman, the bench of Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi said: “The entitlement for the grant of family pension to the dependent parents needs to be seen after the widow or the children loose their eligibility for the grant of the said benefit also.”

Swaran Kaur, through her counsel AS Narang, contended that her son, Satnam Singh, was employed with the Punjab Armed Police. He was married and had a son. Kaur, who is a widow, added that she was dependent upon her son. Satnam had died in car accident along with his son on June 4, 2006. As per rules of service, the family pension was granted to his widow, but she later got re-married in 2008. The petitioner argued that she thereafter became the lone survivor of the family and claimant for the grant of family pension.

Also as per the said rules, in case the widow re-marries, she looses her right for the grant of family pension. Justice Sethi after hearing the matter said, “The family pension is to be allowed to the dependent so as to mitigate the financial hardships of the family. The rules governing the service of the deceased are to be adhered to while examining the eligibility/entitlement of the family left behind by the deceased.”

Justice Sethi added, “In case the family pension is to be extended by the department so that the dependent of the deceased are supported and do not suffer from financial hardships, then though it is correct that the widow initially is entitled for the grant of family pension to the exclusion of the others, thereafter, in case the widow becomes ineligible, the children will be entitled for the grant of family pension in exclusion of the others, but when the children also become ineligible for the said benefit, then in case the parents are still alive, who were also dependent upon the deceased and fulfil the other eligibility criteria required for the grant of family pension, their case for the grant of family pension cannot be ignored merely on the ground that the deceased had left behind a widow or the children at the time of death. The entitlement for the grant of family pension to the dependent parents needs to be seen after the widow or the children loose their eligibility for the grant of the said benefit also.”

The bench held that the deceased mother is therefore entitled for family pension from December, 2008.