Can’t direct Panjab University to include or exclude a game in sports quota: High Court

PANJAB UNIVERSITY is an autonomous body and cannot be directed to include or exclude a particular game from the list of games or disciplines meant for seeking the benefit of reservation in admissions, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said while dismissing a petition seeking inclusion of Roller Hockey among the games for claiming admission under the sports quota.

“The respondent-University, undisputedly, is an autonomous body having its own calendar to function and control its working and hence, the University cannot be directed to include or exclude a particular game from the list of games/disciplines meant for seeking the benefit of reservation of seats for admission in a particular stream/course,” read the judgement passed by division bench of Justices Daya Chaudhary and Meenakshi I. Mehta.

A Chandigarh resident in September had approached the court seeking inclusion of the Roller Inline Hockey in the list of games – the list forms the basis for eligibility for admission under the reserved category of sports. The petitioner had secured first position in the 52nd National Roller Sports Championship held in Virar, Maharashtra and for it, a Sports Gradation Certificate was issued to him by the UT Directorate of Sports. The court was told the game was included in the list till 2018-19 but now have been excluded from it.

The high court in the order said that the petitioner has not been able to point out which of the legal provisions, rules, bye-laws or regulations have been contravened by the university by excluding the game, adding that the final phase for admission is already over and the classes have started almost more than four months ago.

“The admission in the mid-stream not only disturbs the course but also the time schedule provided for granting admission. Granting admission at this stage would create hardship to the petitioner as he would not be in a position to complete his study and to fulfil the criteria of attendance,” read the order.

