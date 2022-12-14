scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Will raise issue of cane farmers in Haryana Assembly: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said government apathy and neglect has forced sugarcane farmers to sell their produce to crushers at the rate of Rs 260 to 270 per quintal.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (File)

With the farmer bodies expressing resentment over the delay in announcement of state advised price (SAP) for sugarcane, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tuesday said he will raise the issue in the assembly during its winter session, commencing from December 22.

“Sugarcane farmers are demanding Rs 450 per quintal rate. Despite repeated demands, the government did not increase the rate by a single paisa this time. Due to this, the farmers have to bear the loss of hundreds of crores of rupees,” Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition, said.

Hooda said sugarcane has started reaching mills, but the farmers have not been paid till now. “There is a lot of anger among the farmers on this issue. The government is repeatedly forcing the farmers to take to the streets. We demand early payment to the farmers, along with an increase in rate from the government,” he added.

The Congress leader said that “farmers are facing huge financial crisis and the government is sleeping”.

“This is the first time in the history of Haryana that it has been more than a month since the mills started their operations, but the government has not yet declared the rate of sugarcane, while the price of the produce should be declared before selling it,” he added.

Notably, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) held protests in parts of the state on Monday against the delay in fixing the SAP for sugarcane for the current season even though crushing is underway. A delegation of BKU led by Gurnam Singh Chaduni also met Haryana additional chief secretary Sumita Mishra in this regard Tuesday.

The farmers’ outfit has said that Punjab state has already fixed the sugarcane SAP at Rs 380 per quintal. They warned of an agitation next month if the Haryana government fails to fix the SAP at Rs 450 per quintal.

“This is happening at a time when molasses, left after making sugar, is also being sold at a price of Rs 800 and bagasse at more than Rs 400 per quintal. Ethanol is also being made from sugarcane, which the government is selling at Rs 100 per litre, but the farmers are not getting any benefit,” he said. The Leader of the Opposition said sugarcane cultivation in the state is proving to be a loss-making deal for the last several years because of the high impact of diseases and pests in sugarcane, which has reduced the yield significantly.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 08:44:53 am
