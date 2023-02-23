Cane Corso dog without leash mauls to death 2-year-old Pomeranian in Chandigarh; owner arrested

An unleashed pet dog of the exotic breed Cane Corso, known for its natural aggressive streak, Tuesday mauled to death a two-year-old Pomeranian dog that was sitting on the lap of its owner in Sector 37, officials said.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police on Wednesday arrested the owner of Cane Corso, Kshitiz Arora, 26, a resident of Sector 37, on charges of negligent conduct with respect to animals, they said.

According to the police, the small Pomeranian named ‘Ozzy’ was on the lap of 60-year-old Ishwant Singh, who was also injured in the attack that occurred on Tuesday night.

Police said that the Cane Corso did not have a leash when it attacked Ishwant Singh and took away his pet. “The CCTV camera footage shows that sensing danger from the unleashed Cane Corso, Ishwant Singh had picked his little-sized Pomeranian in his lap but the furious Cane Corso leaped and got hold of it, and took the dog away from Ishwant Singh. Later, the Pomeranian was found dead around 600 metres away,” said an officer.

Inspector Eram Rizvi, of Sector 39 police station, said that two veterinary doctors from a local government animal husbandry hospital conducted the postmortem of the Pomeranian. Kshitiz Arora was later released on bail, the officer said.

Avneet Singh, the nephew of injured Ishwant Singh, said the black Cane Corso attacked his uncle before it took the dog from his lap. “Ozzy weighed around 4 kilos. My uncle also fell on the road. The owner of Cane Corso was present at the spot. We tried to save Ozzy but in vain. Its carcass was found near a tubewell, around 600 metres away from the spot where my uncle was attacked. Kshitiz Arora did not have any registration certificate of Cane Corso when he was asked at the police station,” Singh explained.

Police said that Ishwant Singh of Sector 37B reported to the officials that Kshitiz Arora, of Sector 37A, was taking his domestic dog (without a leash) for a walk near his house on Tuesday night. He told the police that the dog attacked him and also dragged his Pomeranian dog away from Sector 37B to Sector 37A and killed it. A case was registered at Sector 39 police station.

Many civic bodies in India have discouraged the registration of Cane Corso breed in their respective areas as the breed is considered to have the dangerous nature of attacking humans. Pet experts have cautioned people against letting loose Cane Corso in public places.