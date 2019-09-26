Candidates write to Panchkula DC alleging HSSC exams are partial to some

A group of candidates, who recently sat for the HSSC Haryana Clerk exam approached DC Panchkula on Wednesday and submitted a letter to ‘normalize’ the HSSC exam pattern while alleging that the current pattern of the exam is partial towards some people.

The letter alleged that the question papers that appeared on the evening shift of September 21 and morning shift of September 22 and 23 were totally different from the other shifts.

“The papers that came on the mentioned three dates were extremely difficult and of the graduation level, while the papers that appeared otherwise were class 10 level papers and were easy”, said Pooja Goyal, who submitted the letter to DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja.

Further talking about the normalization of the exam she said, “There has been no pattern fixed for the level of the exam. It is easy to plan internally to favor some candidates by giving them admit cards for the easy papers.”

The candidates also mentioned that the question paper had many wrong questions. “If the questions themselves are wrong, what are we expected to do? There should be some set criteria as to what is to be done when wrong questions appear in a paper. All this corruption in the Haryana state Government examinations is not a new phenomenon and has been going on for long. People have been complaining and protesting but the government does not bat an eye”, added Pooja.

Rajkumar, another candidate who sat for the exam said, “I had been preparing for three years but no questions in accordance to my preference came. The HSSC Clerk exam is supposed to be a Class 12 level exam. Why were BSC level questions of maths, reasoning, and GK given in the exam?” He went on to add, “Once the result comes out, it would be for everybody to see that from the shifts that saw easy questions, 90 percent people would be selected. But only ten percent will pass from the hard questions batch. We cannot just blame it on luck, the government should answer for it.”

“The DC has assured us that the copy would be forwarded to the CM and that even though, the code of conduct is in the application, some decision will definitely be taken within a week”, said another candidate.

The students also sent copies of the letter to CM’s window, the Secretary to CM and to the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The HSSC Clerk Exam 2019 began on September 21 and went on till September 23. The exam was conducted to fill 4,863 vacancies to the post of Clerk (Group-C) in Haryana Government. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the posts. The first shift was from 4:30 PM to 06:00 PM (evening) on Saturday, September 21 and was held in two different shifts of Morning (10:30 am to 12 pm) and Afternoon (3:00 pm to 4:30 pm) on September 22 and 23.