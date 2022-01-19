Candidate watch: A management professional out to change system from within

Kamil Amar Singh

Age: 34

Occupation: Former management professional

Party: Congress

Constituency: Raikot (Reserved)

Voters: 154,675 (Male: 82,056; Female 72,619)

Why politics: When I was pursuing MBA and later worked with companies in the US and UK, Punjab’s condition was a common topic of discussion. From my father’s experience as a bureaucrat, I learnt one thing that we cannot improve the system in India, till we don’t enter politics. You have to be in politics to fix things and make any change on the ground because maximum power here lies with political people

Winnability: I live in Raikot. I am politically active since 2011 and know local issues. We got development works worth Rs 500 crore done in past five years including a government degree college, Govt ITI and an international airport at Halwara. Congress government in the past five years has delivered. Rather than making fresh promises, we have fulfilled promises made. My educational background and exposure is also helpful in making public policies, bringing reforms and in understanding and solving problems of the people.

One promise: This is the beginning and not an end for development in Raikot.

Issues that matter: Affordable education and healthcare in government sectors should be there in each and every constituency of Punjab, in fact in entire country. These are the only two areas which if worked on, can improve the lives of common people.

How has life changed: Not much, I have always been living in my constituency. With father being the MP and I being a party worker, I am already familiar with how political things work.

By the way: I like watching tennis, cricket and reading books.

The opponents: While BSP is yet to declare its candidate, AAP has named Hakam Singh Thekedar, a first timer. The Sitting AAP MLA from Raikot, Jagtar Singh Hissowal, had defected to Congress.