Cancer patient, woman with diabetes die of coronavirus in Chandigarh, toll mounts to 10

Two Covid-19 patients from Chandigarh, including one who was suffering from cancer, passed away at the PGIMER on Tuesday, while 12 more tested positive for the novel virus in the city.

This is the first time that more than a single Covid death occurred on the same day in the city. Ten Covid patients have died in the city till now, and more than 600 people have tested positive.

The Dhanas resident was an auto driver, who was working with his sons as a fruit juice vendor to earn his livelihood during the lockdown.

The man had been detected with a tumor in his groin in early January, for which he received treatment at PGIMER, after which he was not able to continue consulting his doctor at PGIMER during the lockdown. However, in May, he was in a lot of discomfort and pain again, for which his son took him to the PGIMER emergency department.

“There they gave him radiotherapy for a while and we were told after that he was doing much better and sent back home,” said his 28-year-old son, who also tested positive for Covid-19.

On June 27, the 50-year-old developed symptoms including fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, for which they consulted PGIMER again. After getting an X-ray of his chest, the man was asked to come in for a consultation again on July 10.

“But I couldn’t wait for that long and we admitted my father to a private hospital because he was in a lot of pain and was unable to cope,” said the son. The man was finally diagnosed with Covid-19 from SRL Labs and the family were told that his cancer had spread to other parts of his body as well, after which he was finally admitted to PGIMER for treatment on July 3. He was put on ventilator but suffered a respiratory failure and passed away on Tuesday.

The woman, who was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes only two weeks ago, after which her condition significantly deteriorated, was diagnosed with Covid-19 at a private hospital in Mohali, after which she was shifted to PGIMER on July 11.

The woman was first diagnosed with diabetes at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, but was shifted to Sohana Hospital since her family could not afford to pay for treatment at Fortis.

While at Sohana Hospital, the woman’s blood pressure continuously fluctuated. According to her son, a software engineer from Pune who had returned to Chandigarh on June 25, his mother could not even eat properly because she had a dental infection as well. After she tested positive, she was shifted to PGIMER, where she passed away.

Since both the woman’s son and husband are currently in quarantine, the family is unsure whether they will be present to perform her last rites. The woman’s son, who has been in quarantine since he arrived in Chandigarh, was not even able to see his mother before she passed away.

Meanwhile, twelve more residents have tested positive in the UT — among them are residents of Dadu Majra Colony, Dhanas, Sector 32, Ram Darbar, Sector 19, Manimajra and Badheri. Their contacts have been traced and quarantined. Meanwhile, 23 patients were discharged from the UT, leaving 144 active cases.

A senior constable posted on Panjab University police beat tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday. His wife, who is also a constable at Sector 17 police station, along with four other police personnel were quarantined. The senior constable along with his wife, mother and two children resides in Sector 25.

Police said that the senior constable had complained of fever and was tested at GMSH-16 on Monday. The results came on Tuesday. The police beat of PU and Sector 17 police station is being sanitised.

