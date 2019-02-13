‘Cancer institute has facilities to treat five lakh patients every year’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Rs 2,035-crore National Cancer Institute (NCI), Badhsa in Jhajjar district, through video conferencing. The newly set up NCI currently has 250 beds, and its capacity will be increased to 710 by December 2020. It is a state-of-the-art tertiary cancer care-cum-research institute, constructed at the AIIMS Jhajjar campus.

Giving details about the NCI, Director of AIIMS, Delhi, Prof Randeep Guleria said that the NCI has facilities to treat five lakh cancer patients every year. He added that besides residence block, hospital block, OPD block, guest house, educational block, administration block, research block, service block have been constructed in this cancer institute.

The institute has been constructed on about 60 acres at the cost of about Rs 2035 crore. “The requirement of about 3,000 cancer specialists for this 710-bedded hospital would be fulfilled by next year.”

According to Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had laid foundation stone of the NCI in 2014.

Guleria said that the NCI would lead in the role of prevention of cancer across the world. The NCI has signed an MoU with the USA, Britain and France in the field of cancer treatment. He said that besides treatment of cancer, there is also the need of research on large scale. “With the NCI, India would be able to better contribute in the field of research for the prevention of cancer.”

According to Guleria, the institute has 25 operation theaters, two MRI scanners and Asia’s first robotic core lab, where per day, 60,000 tests of over 100 types can be conducted. The robotic machine has the ability to store up to 15,000 samples for 48 hours.

PM Modi also inaugurated the ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad. This is the first ESIC Medical College and Hospital in North India and has 510 beds.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the National Institute of Ayurveda, Panchkula, being set up at Shri Mata Mansa Devi temple complex there, and for Sri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra.

The National Institute of Ayurveda will be a national-level institute for Ayurveda treatment, education and research, while the Ayush university will be the first varsity related to the Indian system of medicine in Haryana as well as first-of-its kind in the country.