‘Threat to peace’: Cancel Ram Rahim’s parole, says plea in HC

A plea calling for cancellation of the 40-day regular parole granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, has been filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court by an advocate. The petition, filed by Advocate HC Arora against state of Haryana and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, also wants the court to pass directions to YouTube and other platforms to delete videos uploaded by the Dera chief. The petition is yet to come up for hearing. Arora, in his plea, submitted that the grant of regular parole to the Dera chief was in violation of the provisions of the Haryana Good Conduct of Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act.

“The respondent Gurmeet Singh alias Baba Ram Rahim is regularly conducting online/virtual satsang from his Dera in Bhagpat, UP, and is addressing his followers all over the world. He has also released a video containing his new song titled ‘Sadi Nit Diwali’, and uploaded it on YouTube. All these activities are resulting in a serious threat to peace in the neighbouring state of Punjab where people opposed to to Ram Rahim are sitting on dharnas outside ‘Nam-Charcha-Ghars,” reads the plea.

He further contended that during such online/virtual satsangs, Ram Rahim is resorting to his usual practices and is giving mantras to female followers for getting blessed with a male child.