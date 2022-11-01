scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

‘Threat to peace’: Cancel Ram Rahim’s parole, says plea in HC

Arora, in his plea, submitted that the grant of regular parole to the Dera chief was in violation of the provisions of the Haryana Good Conduct of Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act.

high court news, indian expressThe Punjab and Haryana High Court (File)

A plea calling for cancellation of the 40-day regular parole granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, has been filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court by an advocate. The petition, filed by Advocate HC Arora against state of Haryana and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, also wants the court to pass directions to YouTube and other platforms to delete videos uploaded by the Dera chief. The petition is yet to come up for hearing. Arora, in his plea, submitted that the grant of regular parole to the Dera chief was in violation of the provisions of the Haryana Good Conduct of Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act.

Also Read |Music video, VIP sessions, devotees in hundreds: it’s ashram as usual for Ram Rahim

“The respondent Gurmeet Singh alias Baba Ram Rahim is regularly conducting online/virtual satsang from his Dera in Bhagpat, UP, and is addressing his followers all over the world. He has also released a video containing his new song titled ‘Sadi Nit Diwali’, and uploaded it on YouTube. All these activities are resulting in a serious threat to peace in the neighbouring state of Punjab where people opposed to to Ram Rahim are sitting on dharnas outside ‘Nam-Charcha-Ghars,” reads the plea.

More from Chandigarh

He further contended that during such online/virtual satsangs, Ram Rahim is resorting to his usual practices and is giving mantras to female followers for getting blessed with a male child.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...Premium
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 08:35:52 am
Next Story

Chennai news live updates: Heavy rain likely to occur over city ; schools declared holiday in some districts

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement