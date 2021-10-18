Cancel contracts, blacklist contractors if works not completed in time, says Chandigarh MC Commissioner

Reviewing the various works being carried out by the Public Health Wing of Municipal Corporation (MC), Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra on Sunday directed the officials and staff to cancel contracts or even blacklist contractors if the work is not completed in time. “I reviewed all public health works. We will be issuing notices to contractors who have not started work or are running late. If the desired results are not achieved, I have issued instructions to cancel contracts or even blacklist contractors,” said Mitra. The progress of works will be reviewed on monthly basis.

She added, “I have also directed all officers to sensitise staff and workforce to use protective gear while cleaning drains or manholes.” She was briefed about the various responsibilities, such as water supply, sewerage, stormwater drainage and O and M of public and community toilets, entrusted to officers, by Shailender Singh, Superintending Engineer.

He also briefed upon the budget provisions for public health during the year 2021-22. Mitra has directed to ensure that work is equally distributed amongst all officers. She also directed that seniority should be ensured while assigning additional charges of higher posts.

She also asked the officers to identify bottlenecks such as road cut permissions or permissions from the Forest Department, to ensure that permissions are obtained at the earliest.

Commissioner Mitra also acknowledged the good work done by officers of the public health team and said that it feels good whenever appreciation is received from the general public for responding to the grievance immediately and resolving it in a time-bound manner. She motivated the officers to do work by keeping the interest of the public a priority.