In Punjab, Canadian MP’s village celebrates her re-election

Residents of Bhagomajra had reason to celebrate on Tuesday after Kamal Khera, who originally hails from here, was re-elected as a Member of Parliament from Brampton (West) in the Canada general election.

Villagers recalled Khera’s visit last December.

Advertising

Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu, who had welcomed Khera, 30, last year, said she had expressed confidence about winning again when he had met her. Khera was brought up in Canada after her parents moved there while she was very young, he added.

“Her brother is an officer in the Canadian Air Force. Her father Harminder Singh was serving in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and mother Gursharan Kaur was a teacher,” Sandhu told Chandigarh Newsline.

Sukhdev Singh, a Bhagomajra resident said Khera’s grandfather Mansa Singh had donated the land where a gurdwara was built by the villagers.

Advertising

“When we met her for the first time, she wanted to know about her family. We took her to her ancestral house, she also paid obeisance at the gurdwara as we held a religious function,” he added.

Khera, a nurse, had won her first election when she was only 26. She was one of the youngest MPs during her first win.

“It is a matter of pride for all of us that she won for the second time. She has a long career serving the Punjabi community in Canada,” Sandhu.