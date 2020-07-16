In Canada’s no-fly list, two terror facilitators named in Capt’s 2018 dossier to Trudeau

While Brar and Dulai’s names were in the list of nine Khalistani operative allegedly active on Canadian soil which was handed over by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February 2018, it is only now that it has come out that both are on Canada’s Secure Air Travel Act list. (Source: airtransat.com/official website) While Brar and Dulai’s names were in the list of nine Khalistani operative allegedly active on Canadian soil which was handed over by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February 2018, it is only now that it has come out that both are on Canada’s Secure Air Travel Act list. (Source: airtransat.com/official website)

Canada seems to have finally woken up to the threat of anti-India Khalistani operatives active on its soil. It has recently emerged that it continues to place two alleged “terrorism facilitators” Bhagat Singh Brar and Parvkar Singh Dulai on its no-fly list, after placing them there more than two years ago.

While Brar and Dulai’s names were in the list of nine Khalistani operative allegedly active on Canadian soil which was handed over by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February 2018, it is only now that it has come out that both are on Canada’s Secure Air Travel Act list.

This no-fly list has names of people who the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness has reasonable grounds to suspect that they will engage, or attempt to engage, in an act that would threaten transportation security; or travel by air to commit certain terrorism offences, such as participating in or contributing to terrorist activities; or funding, training and/or recruiting for a terrorist group. This list is managed by Public Safety Canada and Transport Canada in cooperation with several federal departments and agencies. An official delegated by the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness reviews this list every 90 days.

As per a recent report in Canadian media outlet, Global News, the two were placed on the no-fly list in March 2018 and are making efforts to get off the list by approaching Federal Court in Canada. Both deny facilitating terrorism, as per the report.

On February 23, 2018, during Trudeau’s visit, India and Canada had entered into a framework for cooperation on countering terrorism. The framework was based on “fundamental respect for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of India and Canada”.

As per the report in the Canadian media outlet, Brar and Dulai were placed on no-fly list in March 2018 on the basis of Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) brief. Sources said that Canada would not have taken the Indian intelligence reports on “face value” and would have put the duo on no-fly list following independent investigations.

Punjab Police dossier against Dulai, Brar

As per details in the list which was prepared by the Punjab Police and handed over to Canadian PM Trudeau by CM Amarinder Singh, Parvkar Singh Dulai, who also goes by the name of Parry Dulai, was a resident of Surrey and was an International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) activist. The details about Dulai in the list described him as “frequent visitor to Pakistan (last visited in November 2015 and November 2016), maintains contact with Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh aka Neeta, chief of KZF (Khalistan Zindabad Force) and Pak-based Khalistani militants backed by ISI.”

The Punjab Police document further described Dulai as someone who “maintains close links with known Canadian Sikh extremists viz. Bhagat Singh Baggu Brar, Gurjeet Singh Cheema, Gurpreet Singh”.

It further noted that Dulai along with Cheema “planned for weapon procurement, fund raising, training and mounting terrorist activities for targeted killing in Punjab” and that “Dulai raised funds on Baisakhi Parade in Surrey BC, part of which has been raised for terrorist attack in India”.

The other Canadian national Bhagat Singh Brar aka Bhaggu Brar, son of Pakistan based ISYF chief Lakhbir Singh Rode, as per the details in the list given to Trudeau, was associated with Canada-based Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of KTF (Khalistan Tiger Force). The details about Brar read that “during his visit to Pakistan in 2015, he was associated in a plan of terror attack in India. In 2017, (he) arranged weapons with help of Lakhbir Singh Rode and (Harmeet Singh) PhD from across the border for module members in Punjab”. The document by Punjab government also described Brar as “key speaker along with Moninder Bual, Sukhminder Singh Hansra and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun at an event of Khalistan flag hosting in front of Canadian Parliament on June 10, 2017”.

Earlier this month, Union Ministry of Home Affairs designated nine wanted persons as designated terrorists under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Nijjar and Referendum 2020 protagonist and Sikhs for Justice legal advisor, Pannun, are among the nine designated as terrorists.

A top Punjab Police officer said Nijjar was also in Canada’s no-fly list.

The Global News, while citing Canadian intelligence reports, said that “in 2015 Brar visited Pakistan, where he allegedly worked with a man named Gurjeet Singh Cheema to plan an attack across the border in India”.

Cheema also figured in the list given to Trudeau by Amarinder. As per the details in the list, Cheema, originally a resident of Jogi Cheema village in Gurdaspur was living at house number 72, Iron Block Drive, Brampton. As per the details in the list, Cheema was a “Canadian national and ISYF activist, active member of Singh Khalsa Sewa Club, Brampton, Toronto, involved in radicalizing, motivating, recruiting and providing funds for Sikh youths for carrying out targeted killing in Punjab.

About Nijjar, the details in the list read that he raised a 5-member KTF module in 2014.

