Canada’s intelligence agency flags country-based Khalistani extremists as continuing security threat

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Canada’s intelligence agency has flagged a “small group” of Canada-based Khalistani extremists as an ongoing national security threat, while noting that no attacks linked to such elements were recorded in the country in 2025.
In its Public Report 2025, tabled in Parliament, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) said continued involvement by Canada-based Khalistani extremists in violent extremist activities posed a threat “to Canada and to Canadian interests”.
The report marks the first time CSIS has publicly used the term “Canada-based Khalistani extremist (CBKE)” in this context, while drawing a distinction between violent extremism and peaceful political advocacy for Khalistan.
“This past year marked the 40th anniversary of the bombing of Air India Flight 182, whose suspects were members of Canada-based Khalistani extremist groups. It remains to this day the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history, with 329 people killed, most of them Canadians,” the report said, adding: “There were no CBKE-related attacks in Canada in 2025.”
CSIS said some extremists maintained links with Canadian citizens who “leverage Canadian institutions to promote their violent extremist agenda and collect funds from unsuspecting community members” that are allegedly diverted towards violent activities. At the same time, it stressed that support for Khalistan through peaceful and lawful means did not amount to extremism.
“Some Canadians participate in legitimate and peaceful campaigning to support the Khalistan separatist movement,” the report said, adding that “non-violent advocacy for an independent state of Khalistan is not considered extremism”.
The agency’s reference to the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing comes on its 40th anniversary. The bombing, linked to Babbar Khalsa militants, killed 329 people and remains Canada’s worst terror attack.
The report also placed foreign interference high on Canada’s threat list, naming China, India, Russia, Iran and Pakistan among the principal states engaged in espionage and interference activities.
On India, CSIS said New Delhi had “historically cultivated covert relationships with Canadian politicians, journalists, and members of the Indo-Canadian community” to advance its interests. It alleged this included surveillance and coercive tactics aimed at suppressing criticism of the Indian government within Canada.
CSIS Director Dan Rogers said Canada’s threat landscape was “constantly evolving”, while the agency maintained the country’s national terrorism threat level at “medium” through 2025, citing a realistic possibility of extremist violence.
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