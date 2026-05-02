Canada’s intelligence agency flags country-based Khalistani extremists as continuing security threat

Canada’s intelligence agency has flagged a “small group” of Canada-based Khalistani extremists as an ongoing national security threat, while noting that no attacks linked to such elements were recorded in the country in 2025.

In its Public Report 2025, tabled in Parliament, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) said continued involvement by Canada-based Khalistani extremists in violent extremist activities posed a threat “to Canada and to Canadian interests”.

The report marks the first time CSIS has publicly used the term “Canada-based Khalistani extremist (CBKE)” in this context, while drawing a distinction between violent extremism and peaceful political advocacy for Khalistan.

“This past year marked the 40th anniversary of the bombing of Air India Flight 182, whose suspects were members of Canada-based Khalistani extremist groups. It remains to this day the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history, with 329 people killed, most of them Canadians,” the report said, adding: “There were no CBKE-related attacks in Canada in 2025.”